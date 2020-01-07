FA Cup round 4 draw revealed, Manchester City to face Fulham

London: Manchester City will face Fulham in the FA Cup, as the competition's fourth round draw was revealed on Monday (local time).

City had defeated Port Vale 4-1 on Sunday while Fulham had outclassed Aston Villa 2-1 in the third round of the competition.

"Liverpool, who defeated Everton 1-0, will face the winner of the match between Bristol City and Shrewsbury," the Football Association said in an official statement.

Two-time FA Cup winner Arsenal will face Bournemouth in the fourth round.

The fourth round will have 16 ties and the matches will be played from January 24-27.

Here is the full list of scheduled matches in the FA Cup fourth round:

FA Cup fourth round draw in full:

Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolves or Manchester United

Hull City v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds United

Northampton Town v Derby County

Brentford v Leicester City

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United

West Ham v West Brom

Burnley v Norwich City

Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool