FA Cup round 4 draw revealed, Manchester City to face Fulham

London: Manchester City will face Fulham in the FA Cup, as the competition's fourth round draw was revealed on Monday (local time).
City had defeated Port Vale 4-1 on Sunday while Fulham had outclassed Aston Villa 2-1 in the third round of the competition.
"Liverpool, who defeated Everton 1-0, will face the winner of the match between Bristol City and Shrewsbury," the Football Association said in an official statement.
Two-time FA Cup winner Arsenal will face Bournemouth in the fourth round.
The fourth round will have 16 ties and the matches will be played from January 24-27.
Here is the full list of scheduled matches in the FA Cup fourth round:
FA Cup fourth round draw in full:
Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolves or Manchester United
Hull City v Chelsea
Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds United
Northampton Town v Derby County
Brentford v Leicester City
Millwall v Sheffield United
Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United
West Ham v West Brom
Burnley v Norwich City
Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City
Manchester City v Fulham
Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United
Portsmouth v Barnsley
Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool
