Sports

Updated on

FA Cup round 4 draw revealed, Manchester City to face Fulham

By Asia News International

City had defeated Port Vale 4-1 on Sunday while Fulham had outclassed Aston Villa 2-1 in the third round of the competition.

FA Cup
FA Cup
Image: Twitter

London: Manchester City will face Fulham in the FA Cup, as the competition's fourth round draw was revealed on Monday (local time).

City had defeated Port Vale 4-1 on Sunday while Fulham had outclassed Aston Villa 2-1 in the third round of the competition.

"Liverpool, who defeated Everton 1-0, will face the winner of the match between Bristol City and Shrewsbury," the Football Association said in an official statement.

Two-time FA Cup winner Arsenal will face Bournemouth in the fourth round.

The fourth round will have 16 ties and the matches will be played from January 24-27.

Here is the full list of scheduled matches in the FA Cup fourth round:

FA Cup fourth round draw in full:

Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolves or Manchester United

Hull City v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds United

Northampton Town v Derby County

Brentford v Leicester City

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United

West Ham v West Brom

Burnley v Norwich City

Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in