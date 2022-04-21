Premier League: Arsenal hammer Chelsea 4-2 at the Bridge in lacklustre London Derby

Chelsea were dispatched relatively easily by Arsenal 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

A host of defensive errors saw Arsenal take the lead three times before a penalty in added time by man of the match Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal clear daylight, three points and a share of fourth place in the Premier League. Only goal difference keeps Spurs at bay.

Chelsea made horrendous errors at the back and were punished accordingly.

Arsenal too had their share of poor defending, but they made fewer mistakes and that was a truer reflection of an otherwise low quality London derby.

Six goals would suggest excitement and thrills, but actually, it was a case of who was going to make another crucial error.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:24 AM IST