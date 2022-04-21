Premier League: Manchester City grind out win over Brighton to return to top of the table

Manchester City scored thrice in the second half to reclaim top spot in the Premier League with an ultimately convincing 3-0 victory over Brighton on Wednesday.

The scoreline did not tell the full story of a nervy contest at the Etihad Stadium in which the champions were frustrated by Graham Potter’s resolute side before the break.

It took deflected strikes from Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden for them to break through and the sense of relief that swept round the ground after an anxious opening period was tangible.

Bernardo Silva settled any nerves completely with a fine third goal for the hosts eight minutes from time.

Liverpool’s hammering of Manchester United on Tuesday had put the pressure back on City in a thrilling title race.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:07 AM IST