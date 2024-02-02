Poonam Pandey Dies At 32: The Actress Once Promised To Strip If Team India Wins 2011 World Cup, Mother Beat Her Up For It

Poonam Pandey | Credits: Twitter

Model and social media influencer Poonam Pandey breathed her last at the age of 32 on Friday, February 2. The news of her death has sent shockwaves across the nation. Her team released a statement on Instagram, stating that Poonam passed away after battle with Cervical Cancer.

However, Poonam Pandey has often been synonymous with controversies. Throughout her professional career, the late actress was in the news for all the wrong reasons. One of the most famous controversies was when she vowed to go nude if India win the 2011 World Cup.

Poonam Pandey was a teenager when the Men in Blue lifted the 2011 World Cup trophy at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India were favourites to win the World Cup due to home advantage. After MS Dhoni-led side reached the final, Poonam Pandey made a sensational statement that he would go naked if the Men in Blue win the prestigious trophy.

Poonam Pandey's mother beat her

India won the World Cup in 2011 but Poonam Pandey's mother was worried whether she would literally to go nude as per her promise. However, her mother beat her up to make sure that she didn't stick to her promise.

In an interview with Radio Mirchi, Poonam Pandey revealed that it was stunt.

"I didn’t know cricket. I could not name any cricketer. I just wanted to do something big."

Several FIRs were filed against Poonam Pandey, accusing her of obscenity Her parents were against the statement. The late actress recalled that on April 2, when India actually won the World Cup, Poonam Pandey's mother beat her up in fear of what would happen.

BCCI denied her permission to go nude

Poonam Pandey revealed that she didn't go nude, claiming that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) denied her permission to do so. She stated that it was because of public disapproval that the board didn't give her signal to go naked.

However, a few years later, Poonam found herself stripping at the Wankhede Stadium, where India lifted the World Cup in 2011. In 2012, she posed nude when Kolkata Knight Riders won maiden IPL title at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.