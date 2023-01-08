Police Shield cricket: Shreyas Gurav, Atharva Ankolekar put MIG in strong position

Mumbai: MIG Cricket Club are placed in a commanding against Parsee Gymkhana having gained a valuable 84 runs first innings lead on the second day of the three-day final of the 75th UPL-Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2022-23, played at the Police Gymkhana ground, on Saturday. Left-arm spinners Shreyas Gurav 4 for 85 and Atharva Ankolekar 4 for 136 played significant roles as they picked up crucial wickets to restrict Parsee Gymkhana to 282 all out in 70.2 overs in their first innings and to gain the sizeable lead, which places them in strong winning position.

Half century knocks from Vaibhav Kalamkar 64 runs, Aakarshit Gomel 63 runs and Angkrish Raghuvanshi 50 runs propped the Parsee Gymkhana innings and denied MIG from taking a bigger lead. MIG who had amassed quite a challenging total 366 all in the first innings reached 116 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 23 overs in the second (40 overs) innings and now enjoy an overall lead of 200 runs. Vedant Murkar was batting of 49 runs and Sheesh Shetty on 18 runs at the end of the second day’s play.

Brief scores: MIG CC – 1st innings: 366 all out, 74.2 overs (Varun Lavande 84, Vedant Murkar 78, Pragnesh Kanpillewar 46, Vishant More 42, Gaurav Jathar 41, Arjun Dani 39; Sylvester D'souza 2/74), Suryansh Shedge 2/83, Yash Dicholkar 2/97) and 2nd innings: 116 for 3 wickets, 23 overs (Vedant Murkar 49*, Sheesh Shetty 18*) Vs Parsee Gymkhana – 1st innings: (overnight 15 for no loss, 5 overs) 282 all out, 70.2 overs (Vaibhav Kalamkar 64, Aakarshit Gomel 63, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 50; Shreyas Gurav 4/85, Atharva Ankolekar 4/136, Harsh Tanna 2/42).