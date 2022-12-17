Police Shield Cricket: Sarfaraz Khan, Japjeet Randhawa slams tons to put Payyade CC on top

Representative Image

Mumbai: Impressive batting performance from Sarfaraz Khan and Japjeet Randhawa, both smashing centuries put Payyade Sports Club in a commanding position against MIG Cricket Club on the opening day of their two-day semi-final match of the 75th UPL-Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2022-23, played at the Police Gymkhana ground, on Saturday.

Super Sarfaraz

MIG electing to field first found the going tough as the Payyade batters Sarfaraz played a quick innings making 131 runs (104-balls, 17x4, 3x6) and received good support from Japjeet who cracked 105 runs (108-balls, 12x4, 5x6) 131 runs to give their team a massive total of 349 runs for the loss of just four wickets in 55.5 overs on the first day’s play. Shivam Dube was batting on 65 at close of play and Payyade could set MIG a challenging target to achieve their victory. Atharva Ankolekar (2/59) and Ankush Jaiswal (2/115) were MIG’s successful bowlers.

Advantage Victory Cricket Club

In the second semi-final, Victory Cricket Club reached 249 for 7 wickets in 59 overs against hosts Parsee Gymkhana. The leading batsmen for Victory CC was Yash Nahar 52 runs, Kaushik Chiklikar 47 runs, Jay Bista 46 runs , Shashwat Jagtap 35*; Kevin D'Almeida 2/11, Yash Dicholkar 2/64) Vs Parsee Gymkhana.

