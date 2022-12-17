e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPolice Shield Cricket: Sarfaraz Khan, Japjeet Randhawa slams tons to put Payyade CC on top

Police Shield Cricket: Sarfaraz Khan, Japjeet Randhawa slams tons to put Payyade CC on top

Police Shield cricket tournament is played at the Police Gymkhana ground

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: Impressive batting performance from Sarfaraz Khan and Japjeet Randhawa, both smashing centuries put Payyade Sports Club in a commanding position against MIG Cricket Club on the opening day of their two-day semi-final match of the 75th UPL-Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2022-23, played at the Police Gymkhana ground, on Saturday.

Super Sarfaraz

MIG electing to field first found the going tough as the Payyade batters Sarfaraz played a quick innings making 131 runs (104-balls, 17x4, 3x6) and received good support from Japjeet who cracked 105 runs (108-balls, 12x4, 5x6) 131 runs to give their team a massive total of 349 runs for the loss of just four wickets in 55.5 overs on the first day’s play. Shivam Dube was batting on 65 at close of play and Payyade could set MIG a challenging target to achieve their victory. Atharva Ankolekar (2/59) and Ankush Jaiswal (2/115) were MIG’s  successful bowlers.

Advantage Victory Cricket Club

In the second semi-final, Victory Cricket Club reached 249 for 7 wickets in 59 overs against hosts Parsee Gymkhana. The leading batsmen for Victory CC was Yash Nahar 52 runs, Kaushik Chiklikar 47 runs, Jay Bista 46 runs , Shashwat Jagtap  35*; Kevin D'Almeida 2/11, Yash Dicholkar 2/64) Vs Parsee Gymkhana.

Brief scores: Victory Cricket Club 249 for 7 wickets, 59 overs (Yash Nahar 52, Kaushik Chiklikar 47, Jay Bista 46, Shashwat Jagtap  35*; Kevin D'Almeida 2/11, Yash Dicholkar 2/64) Vs Parsee Gymkhana.

Payyade Sports Club 349 for 4, 55.5 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 131 (104-balls, 17x4, 3x6), Japjeet Randhawa 105 (108-balls, 12x4, 5x6), Shivam Dube 65*; Atharva Ankolekar 2/59, Ankush Jaiswal 2/115) Vs MIG Cricket Club.

Read Also
Police Shield Cricket: Varun Lavande, Sheesh Shetty & Hiken Shah smash century knocks
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: From Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe, key players to feature for Argentina...

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: From Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe, key players to feature for Argentina...

Argentina vs France: Squads, When and where to watch FIFA World Cup final 2022; Live on TV and...

Argentina vs France: Squads, When and where to watch FIFA World Cup final 2022; Live on TV and...

WATCH: India players erupt in epic celebration after winning Blind cricket T20 World Cup crown for...

WATCH: India players erupt in epic celebration after winning Blind cricket T20 World Cup crown for...

FIFA World Cup 2022: France defence hit with virus, Varane & Konate latest doubts for Sunday's final...

FIFA World Cup 2022: France defence hit with virus, Varane & Konate latest doubts for Sunday's final...

FIFA rebuffs request from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to share message of peace before...

FIFA rebuffs request from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to share message of peace before...