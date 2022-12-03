e-Paper Get App
Police Shield Cricket: Varun Lavande, Sheesh Shetty & Hiken Shah smash century knocks

Varun Lavande scored 132 while Sheesh Shetty notched up 116 for MIG Cricket Club

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 10:50 PM IST
Mumbai: MIG Cricket Club batsmen Varun Lavande and Sheesh Shetty, and Bombay Gymkhana’s dashing batter Hiken Shah, cracked centuries for their respective teams on the opening of their second round Group-C matches of the 75th UPL-Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2022-23.

Lavande scored 132 runs (134-balls, 10x4, 5x6) and Sheesh Shetty 116 (147-balls, 10x4, 5x6) as MIG Cricket Club who were sent in to bat first amassed a mammoth total of 356 for the loss of just 4 wickets Karnatak SA at the MIG CC ground on Saturday. Vishant More was batting on 57 at the end of day’s play, while Aishwary Surve picket 2 wickets for 88 runs.

In the other match, Shah struck a quick 151 runs (143-balls, 23x4, 1x6) as Bombay Gymkhana piled up a 291 runs for 4 in 58 overs against Cricket Club of India at the Bombay Gymkhana ground.

Brief scores: MIG Cricket Club 356 for 4, 62 overs (Varun Lavande 132 (134-balls, 10x4, 5x6), Sheesh Shetty 116  (147-balls, 10x4, 5x6), Vishant More 57*; Aishwary Surve 2/88) Vs Karnatak SA.

Bombay Gymkhana 291 for 4, 58 overs (Hiken Shah 151 (143-balls, 23x4, 1x6), Bhupen Lalwani 75) Vs Cricket Club of India.

Islam Gymkhana: 155 for8, 48 overs (Salman Ahmed 46, Ameya Dandekar 37; Aakarshit Gomel 3/31) Vs Parsee Gymkhana.

Mumbai Police 227 for 7, 56 overs (Ruturaj Sane 78*, Nadeem Shaikh 52*, Yash Chavan 30; Rahul Sawant 3/66) Vs P.J. Hindu Gymkhana.

Shivaji Park Gymkhana: 137 all out, 49.4 overs (Ranjit Chougule 31*, Sahil Gode 30; Karsh Kothari 6/49, Iqbal Abdullah 4/31) Vs Dr. D.Y. Patil SA 87 for 4, 15.2 overs (Sairaj Patil 32, Anandsingh Bais 28*; Yash Mahale 2/23)

