Police Invitation Shield cricket: All-rounder Aishwarya Surve shines in Karnatak SA victory

Mumbai: Aishwarya Surve’s splendid all-round showing (5 for 78 and an unbeaten 51 runs) was the highlights as Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) clinched a fighting 3-wicket win against a spirited Bombay Gymkhana in a thrilling Group-C first round match on the second day of the 75th UPL-Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2022-23, and played at the KSA ground Cross Maidan on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Bombay Gymkhana batted solidly but Surve’s fine bowling spell restricted them to a challenging total of 229 all out in 66 overs. The leading batsmen for Bombay Gymkhna was Bhupen Lalwani 86, Rushikesh Jadhav unbeaten 38 runs, and useful contributions from Sujay Thakkar 33 runs, Yashraj Malap and Vishal Dabholkar, both scoring 31 runs each.

Karnatak SA batsmen rose to the challenge and overhauled the target scoring 231 for the loss of 7 wickets in 43.2 overs. Besides Surve’s half century effort, Eknath Kerkar top-scored with 74 runs and Shaun Rodrigues added 33 runs towards the win. Bombay Gymkhana’s Yashraj Malaap picked 2 wickets for 48.

In a Group-A encounter, All-rounder Iqbal Abdullah’s fine performance with bat and ball helped Dr. DY Patil Sports Association record a 21-run win against Islam Gymkhana at the New Hind ground, Matunga.

Electing to bat first, DY Patil SA were bowled out for 167 runs in 45.4 overs. Abdullah top-scored with a half century knock of 51 runs, while Islam Gymkhana’s Hitesh Kadam took 3 wickets for 37 runs.

Later, Abdullah claimed 4 wickets for 17 runs and with good support from Prashant Bhoir 3 wickets for 42 runs they dismissed Islam Gymkhana for 146 runs in 36 overs to clinch the win. Bhavesh Patel 39 runs and Ameya Dandekar 30 runs were the only batsmen to stay long in the middle.

Brief scores - Group – A: Dr. DY Patil SA 167 all out, 45.4 overs (Iqbal Abdullah 51; Hitesh Kadam 3/37) beat Islam Gymkhana: 146 all out, 36 overs (Bhavesh Patel 39, Ameya Dandekar 30; Iqbal Abdullah 4/17, Prashant Bhoir 3/42). Result: - Dr. DY Patil SA won by 21 runs.

Parsee Gymkhana 200 all out, 53.5 overs (Sachin Yadav 49, Yash Dicholkar 45; Mairaj Khan 5/67, Sumit Markali 3/45) beat Shivaji Park Gymkhana 190 all out, 54.2 overs (Sahil Gode 87; Siddharth Raut 4/53, Omkar Mandrekar 3/37). Result: Parsee Gymkhana won by 10 runs.

Group-B: Sind SC 163 all out, 42.2 overs (Sumit Meher 56, Atharva Chavan 32; Badrey Alam 3/46) lost to Payyade SC 166 for 4 wickets, 30.4 overs (Japjeet Randhawa 59, Fenil Soni 41; Puneet Tripati 2/21). Result: Payyade SC won by 6 wickets.

Group-C: Bombay Gymkhana 229 all out, 66 overs (Bhupen Lalwani 86, Rushikesh Jadhav 38*, Sujay Thakkar 33, Yashraj Malap 31, Vishal Dabholkar 31; Aishwarya Surve 5/78) lost to Karnatak Sporting Association 231 for 7 wickets, 43.2 overs (Eknath Kerkar 74, Aishwarya Surve 51*, Shaun Rodrigues 33; Yashraj Malaap 2/48). Result: Karnatak Sporting Association won by 3 wickets.

Group-D: Victory CC 187 all out 38.3 overs (Suraj Shinde 78*, Amey Soman 51; Jitendra Paliwal 4/76, Atharva Bhosale 3/30, Vinayak Bhoir 3/55) beat P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 151 all out, 40 overs (Yogesh Dongre 36*; Vijay Gohil 7/78, Jay Bista 3/37). Result: Victory CC won by 36 runs.