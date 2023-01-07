Police Shield cricket: MIG CC bowled out for 366 runs

Mumbai: MIG Cricket Club produced a good fighting performance as they managed to reach a modest total of 366 all out in 74.2 overs against Parsee Gymkhana on the opening day of their three-day final of the 75th UPL-Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2022-23, played at the Police Gymkhana ground, on Friday. The MIG batsmen did well to negotiate the Parsee Gymkhana bowling attack and managed to steadily score runs to build their innings.

Varun Lavande, Vedant Murkar score half-centuries

The mainstay of the MIG CC batting was Varun Lavande and Vedant Murkar both scoring half century knocks of 84 and 78 runs respectively to lift the innings. Pragnesh Kanpillewar 46 runs, Vishant More 42 runs, Gaurav Jathar 41 and Arjun Dani 39 runs made useful contributions to the scoreboard. Parsee Gymkhana bowlers Sylvester D'souza (2 for 74), Suryansh Shedge (2 for 83) and Yash Dicholkar (2 for 97) were responsible to take the wickets and restrict the MIG scoring.

In the remaining five overs before the end of first day's play, Parsee Gymkhana scored 15 without loss. Opening batsmen Aakarshit Gomel and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were batting on nine and five runs respectively.

Brief scores: MIG CC 366 all out, 74.2 overs (Varun Lavande 84, Vedant Murkar 78, Pragnesh Kanpillewar 46, Vishant More 42, Gaurav Jathar 41, Arjun Dani 39; Sylvester D'souza 2/74), Suryansh Shedge 2/83, Yash Dicholkar 2/97) Vs Parsee Gymkhana 15 for no loss (Aakarshit Gomel 9, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 5).