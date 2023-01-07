e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPolice Shield cricket: MIG CC bowled out for 366 runs

Police Shield cricket: MIG CC bowled out for 366 runs

The Police Invitation Shield cricket tournament is being played at the Police Gymkhana ground

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 08:39 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai: MIG Cricket Club produced a good fighting performance as they managed to reach a modest total of 366 all out in 74.2 overs against Parsee Gymkhana on the opening day of their three-day final of the 75th UPL-Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2022-23, played at the Police Gymkhana ground, on Friday. The MIG batsmen did well to negotiate the Parsee Gymkhana bowling attack and managed to steadily score runs to build their innings.

Varun Lavande, Vedant Murkar score half-centuries

The mainstay of the MIG CC batting was Varun Lavande and  Vedant Murkar both scoring half century knocks of 84 and 78 runs respectively to lift the innings. Pragnesh Kanpillewar 46 runs, Vishant More 42 runs, Gaurav Jathar 41 and Arjun Dani 39 runs made useful contributions to the scoreboard. Parsee Gymkhana bowlers Sylvester D'souza (2 for 74), Suryansh Shedge (2 for 83) and Yash Dicholkar (2 for 97) were responsible to take the wickets and restrict the MIG scoring.

In the remaining five overs before the end of first day's play, Parsee Gymkhana scored 15 without  loss. Opening batsmen Aakarshit Gomel and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were batting on nine and five runs respectively.

Brief scores: MIG CC 366 all out, 74.2 overs (Varun Lavande 84, Vedant Murkar 78, Pragnesh Kanpillewar 46, Vishant More 42, Gaurav Jathar 41, Arjun Dani 39; Sylvester D'souza 2/74), Suryansh Shedge 2/83, Yash Dicholkar 2/97)  Vs Parsee Gymkhana 15 for no loss (Aakarshit Gomel 9, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 5).

Read Also
Police Shield Cricket: Sarfaraz Khan, Japjeet Randhawa slams tons to put Payyade CC on top
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sania Mirza to retire at next month's Dubai Tennis Championships: 'I like to do things on my own...

Sania Mirza to retire at next month's Dubai Tennis Championships: 'I like to do things on my own...

IND vs SL 3rd T20: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

IND vs SL 3rd T20: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Supercomputer predicts final EPL table for 2022-23 season, here’s who will emerge champions

Supercomputer predicts final EPL table for 2022-23 season, here’s who will emerge champions

David Beckham earned more than $500 million by joining LA Galaxy, despite a 70% pay cut, Here's how

David Beckham earned more than $500 million by joining LA Galaxy, despite a 70% pay cut, Here's how

'Virat Kohli should help young players develop specific role in the team': Krishnamachari Srikkanth

'Virat Kohli should help young players develop specific role in the team': Krishnamachari Srikkanth