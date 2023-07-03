Piers Morgan Gives Befitting Response To Twitter User Accusing Jonny Bairstow Of Stumping Marnus Labuschagne In Similar Way

Renowned broadcaster Piers Morgan has explained why Alex Carey's stumping against Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes Test at Lord's goes against the spirit of the game. Morgan replied to a user who reiterated a similar example where Bairstow tried to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne the same way at the same venue.

English media have criticised Australia for stumping Bairstow in a controversial way on day 5 of the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. It occurred in the 52nd over of the innings as Green bowled a short-pitched delivery in the final ball of the over and Bairstow ducked it. However, the Yorkshire batter walked casually out of the crease while the ball supposedly was in play. Bairstow looked confused as the square leg umpire sent it upstairs as the words 'OUT' was displayed on the screen.

A Twitter user had posted a clip of how Bairstow tried to dismiss Labuschagne, who usually bats a few steps outside the crease to counter the swing. He replied:

"If a batsman takes guard outside his crease and hasn’t grounded his bat behind crease after delivery, then perfectly ok to do what Bairstow tries here. No comparison to a batsman grounding his bat, believing the over is finished, and going to speak to his partner."

Ben Stokes opens up on Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal:

When asked England captain Ben Stokes during the post-match presentation about what he would have done in the situation, the 32-year-old declined to win that game and would have consulted with the umpires on the matter.

"I am not disrupting the fact it is out because it is out. If the shoe was on the other foot, I would have put more pressure on the umpires and asked whether they had called over and had a deep think about the whole spirit of the game and would I want to do something like that. For Australia, it was the match-winning moment. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no."

The third Ashes Test starts on July 6th at Headingley.