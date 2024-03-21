 PCB in touch with Justin Langer, Gary Kirsten Among Others For Pakistan Head Coach Role
According to the "Jang" newspaper, the PCB has contacted high-profile names such as Langer, Kirsten, Mike Hesson, Matthew Hayden, Eoin Morgan and Phil Simmons.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Photo: AFP

After Shane Watson turned down the offer, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in contact with several foreign coaches, including Justin Langer and Gary Kirsten, to work with the national team as head coach on a long-term contract.

The PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi said he wanted a foreign coaching and support staff to work with the Pakistan team because of the upcoming ICC events including the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

Zaka Ashraf, the former PCB chairman, had sidelined foreign coaches, Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick after the World Cup in India, opting to turn towards domestic former players as coaches.

The foreign coaches were released from their contracts with three month's salaries under a mutual agreement.

"It is because of the PCB's poor track record in appointing and sacking coaches -- foreign and local -- in the past that others are now very reluctant to accept any offer from the PCB," a board official conceded.

article-image

