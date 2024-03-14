 'Gaddafi Ki Chhat Dekhi Hai?': Wasim Akram Blasts PCB For Not Maintaining Cricket Stadiums In Pakistan
Speaking on the popular Pakistani cricket show 'The Pavilion', Wasim Akram said that the PCB can only dream of building a stadium like Dharamsala.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
article-image

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on Wednesday slammed his country's cricket board for not being able to maintain its three international stadiums and praised India for building a venue like the one at Dharamsala.

Speaking on the popular Pakistani cricket show 'The Pavilion', Akram said that the PCB can only dream of having a stadium like Dharamsala which recently hosted its second Test match between India and England last week.

"We can only dream of stadiums like Dharamsala and Queenstown. We have Abbottabad, it's v beautiful but not developed.

"We can’t even maintain three stadiums, how can we make a new one? (Gaddafi ki chhat dekhi hai) Have you seen the roof of the Gaddafi Stadium that they were showing with the drone?

"We can’t even control the three we have and can only dream of making a new one," Akram said.

His remarks come after the entire cricket fraternity praised the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala for its scenic location and world-class facilities despite being located in a hill station.

The stadium has become the crown jewel in the BCCI's crown which even hosted World Cup matches for the first time last year. The venue is soon going to play host to Punjab Kings' home matches in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season.

