Viral Pic: FanCode Mobile App Mistakes India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20I Series For IPL 2024

Renowned sports broadcasting platform FanCode caused a royal mess during its coverage of the ongoing India-Bangladesh women's T20I series in Sylhet, which commenced on April 28th (Sunday). At the start of the innings, the series' name on the screen was displayed as 'TATA Indian Premier League 2024'.

A few days ago, it came to light that FanCode will broadcast the five-game T20I rubber between India and Bangladesh as the application will be available on one's phone. The TV app, meanwhile, shall be available on Android TV, fire stick, OTT play, and many other platforms as both sides begin their road to the T20 World Cup 2024 set to commence in September.

It's worth noting that FanCode had recently streamed Bangladesh cricket's various matches, including Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh, and New Zealand tour of Bangladesh.

"Usually grounds are bit heavy and wickets are bit low and slow" - Harmanpreet Kaur's assessment of Bangladesh pitches

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stated before the start of the series that the umpiring controversy of the last year is a thing of past and has no bearing in the current series. Kaur asserted that their only focus is the World Cup. He said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"Well those things (controversy in last series) are gone now and its new venue and new series and we are prepared for that and want to play good cricket. Obviously it is nice to be back in Bangladesh because this year we are playing T20 World Cup here and I think it is great opportunity for us to play here and get used to these conditions. We always thrive to do well whenever we play in Bangladesh. Usually grounds are bit heavy and wickets are bit low and slow and that was only the reason we want to play before the World Cup and we can adjust ourselves according to the situations."

Meanwhile, the tourists won the toss and have opted to bat first.