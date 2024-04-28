'Mil Gaya': SRH All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed Shares Pic Of Virat Kohli's Bat On Instagram

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli's bat seems to be in huge demand in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as youngsters want his willow.

Kolkata Knight Riders' batter Rinku Singh was gifted a bat by Virat Kohli after the clash against RCB but received another one after he broke his bat earlier in this IPL season. Rinku had to plead Kohli to give him another bat as RCB batting legend was irritated after he informed him about his broken willow. Rinku Singh finally received another willow from Virat Kohli after the match between KKR and RCB, which the home won by just 1 run.

The latest to receive the bat from Virat Kohli is Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed. Shahbaz took his Instagram story and shared the picture of the bat with 'VIRAT KOHLI' written on the toe of his bat. Along with the picture, all-rounder wrote, 'Mil Gaya (I Got It)'