Payyade Sports holds women's T20 championship

Mumbai: Payyade Sports denied the holders, Mumbai Police Gymkhana to extend their lease on the second edition fo the Ajit Ghosh memorial women's T20 championship, as they cut short their bid by 42 runs in the summit clash, at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana here on Tuesday.

In a low-scoring finale, Payyade put on 80 on board in the stipulated 20 overs and later skittled out the Policewomen 38 with 6.4 overs remaining.

The Police team unexpectedly collapsed at 38 in 13.2 overs. The wreckers in chief were off-spinner Niloufer Nayak and leggie Amrita Parab with three-wicket each, The former prised open the middle order and the latter polished off the tail.

The tournament was organised jointly by Sporting Union Club, Kalyandas Memorial Sports Foundation with support from LIC of India.

Winning the toss and electing to bat wasn't enjoyable for Payyade. Barring Radhika Thakkar (21) and Niloufer Nayak (18) none were able to plant themselves at the crease. Three batters getting run out added to their woes. Sarika Koli with 2-11 and a couple of run-outs helped the losers restrict Payyade. Wicketkeeper Prajakta Shirwadkar excelled while grabbing two low catches and affecting two stumpings.

Payyade's job wasn't easy, but early success through pacer Manisha Pashte encouraged them. As Niloufer Nayak the off-spinner got into the business of taking wickets, the Police were reduced to 25-5 in the 10th over which sealed their fate. Amrita Parab wiped off the lower order with the last three wickets adding nothing to the score.

Former India wicketkeeper Samantha Lobatto was the chief guest and gave away the prizes. Also present were former India players Kamal Sawant, Neeta Kadam-Kinare and Pratibha Katambale, Jagdish Acharekar Treasurer of MCA.

Janhavi Kate (Best Player), Darshana Pawar (Best Batter) and Niloufer Nayak (Best Bowler) were recipients of special awards.

Brief Scores:

Payyade Sports: 80-9 in 20 overs (Radhika Thakkar 21, Niloufer Nayak 18; Sarika Koli 2-11) bt Mumbai Police Gymkhana: 38 in 13.2 overs (Prajakta Shirwadkar 12; Niloufer Nayak 3-18, Amrita Parab 3-2) by 42 runs. PoM: Niloufer Nayak.