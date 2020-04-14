Paul Pogba finally responds to Graeme Souness and it's brutal AF

Ever since Manchester United signed French sensation Paul Pogba for £89m, a former Scottish player turned pundit Graeme Souness who played for Liverpool has criticised the midfielder on various occasions.
Souness has repeatedly targeted Pogba's performance, his attitude, haircuts, dancing, clothing taste and finally the World Cup winner has hit back at the Scot and it is indeed very brutal.
"I didn’t even know who he was, really," Pogba told the United podcast.
"I didn’t even know who he was. I heard he was a great player and stuff like that.
"I know the face but the name? No. Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of punditry. I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about 'Why they did this' or 'why they did that'. I like to focus on football."
In the podcast, Pogba was generally asked about his critics and the Frenchman claims the bad press are just trying to 'sell'.
"I guess they miss me, I don’t know? I’m not someone that looks at always at Sky News. After the games, when I watch it again I watch the game, not the comments," said Pogba.
"When you know football, you don’t need someone to tell you what’s happening. Obviously what I hear when people are saying ‘Paul is doing this…Paul…Paul’ I don’t know.
"One day maybe I will meet them the critics and ask them because I really want to know why. I am doing my recovery, I can be somewhere else and I hear something but i’m just doing my recovery, you know?
"If they want to speak they are allowed to speak, it’s their job to speak. I am used to it now. I am really used to it, it doesn’t bother me. It’s good to hear good stuff instead of bad stuff but when you play football, you know yourself. It’s what your manager and team-mates want, the rest is just talk. It’s selling stuff I think."
Listen to the complete podcast here.
