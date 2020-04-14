Paul Pogba finally responds to Graeme Souness and it's brutal AF

Ever since Manchester United signed French sensation Paul Pogba for £89m, a former Scottish player turned pundit Graeme Souness who played for Liverpool has criticised the midfielder on various occasions.

Souness has repeatedly targeted Pogba's performance, his attitude, haircuts, dancing, clothing taste and finally the World Cup winner has hit back at the Scot and it is indeed very brutal.

"I didn’t even know who he was. I heard he was a great player and stuff like that.

"I know the face but the name? No. Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of punditry. I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about 'Why they did this' or 'why they did that'. I like to focus on football."