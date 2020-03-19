Paul Pogba wears Juventus jersey in support of his teammates who tested positive for coronavirus

Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba wore Juventus jersey while training indoors in support of his ex-teammates at Juventus who fell victim to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has affected over 2,18,000 including 8,810 deaths worldwide.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Pogba was training with United teammate Victor Lindelof at his new 'Quarantine PP Arena' which is also open 24/7.

"Supporting our Juventus and Sampdoria friends @blaisematuidiofficiel, @albinekdal and all athletes and people around the world who are facing this difficult moment," the caption read.

"Be strong, #StayAtHome and be safe.

"New training camp is called Quarantine PP Arena, open 24/7!

"Having fun working at home with my brother @victorlindelof!

"(I know the cheeky ones will talk about the Juventus jersey. I'm just supporting my friends that's all, nothing more)."