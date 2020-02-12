'Part of me thinks that it's not real': Golf ace Tiger Woods still not over Kobe Bryant's death

They were on their way to a girls' basketball tournament at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in suburban Thousand Oaks which is not far from Sherwood Country Club, which hosted Woods's Hero World Challenge tournament for years.

Woods learned of Bryant's death just after he completed his final round at Torrey Pines that Sunday.

The 15-time major champion, who said he grew up a "diehard Lakers fan," noted that he turned pro the same year that Bryant was drafted into the NBA to start a 20-year career that would include five titles with the Lakers.

"I don't really know what I said post-round," Woods said Tuesday.

"I was in shock just like everyone else, trying to put it in words going forward.

"The reality of the situation is Kobe and Gigi are not here, but it's hard to accept," Woods continued.

"People who are close him and all the families, it's just hard to accept that reality."