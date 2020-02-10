Oscars 2020: Former athlete Matthew A. Cherry wins best animated short honour same category as Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles: Former athlete Matthew A. Cherry won his first Oscar on Sunday for his animated short film "Hair Love". It's the same category that late basketball player Kobe Bryant won in 2018.

"Hair Love" tells the story of an African American father and his daughter attempting to do her hair, and learning to love what makes her in the process.

'Hair Love' was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation, and because we wanted to normalize black hair," Cherry said on the Dolby stage, reports thewrap.com.