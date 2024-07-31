Paris 2024 Olympics: Shooter Manu Bhaker's Team To Take Action Against Brands For 'Illegal' Congratulatory Ads Without Sponsoring Her - Reports

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has been making waves across the country after she clinched two Olympic medals at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Bhaker won her maiden Olympic medal of her career, a bronze, in the women's 10m air pistol event.

With this, the 22-year-old shooter from Haryana became the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal. Then, Manu Bhaker clinched another Bronze medal with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Tuesday. With second Olympic medal, Bhaker became the first Indian woman athlete to win two medals in the single edition of the Summer Games.

Since Manu Bhaker has achieved the historic feat, many brands have been congratulated on social media or through other channels. However, most of the brands have neither sponsored nor Bhaker has any association with them. As per the report by Hindustan Times (HT), Manu Bhaker's team, IOS Sports & Entertainment, has issued legal notice to certain for using her name and image without any sponsorship agreements in place.

Some of the brands, Bajaj, LIC, Oakwood International School, Apricot Bioscience, Praneet Group, Radha TMT, Kineto, Parul Ayurved Hospital, and Xtrabrick Realtors have been 'illegally' using her name to create congratulatory ads for winning medals at the Olympics 2024.

"Since yesterday, almost two dozen brands which are not associated with Manu, have released congratulatory ads on social media with her images and their brands," Neerav Tomar, MD of IOS Sports & Entertainment as quoted by saying as per HT.

Manu Bhaker hopes to clinch third Olympic medal

After winning two Olympic medals in the individual and mixed team events of 10m air pistol, Manu Bhaker will be raring to go for third medal when she will feature in the 25m air pistol event.

Bhaker has redeemed herself on the grandest stage after experiencing a significant setback at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, where her pistol was suddenly malfunctioned during the qualification round of 10m air pistol event and failed to win any medals from the previous edition of the Summer Games.

Manu Bhaker will return to action for the women's 25m Air Pistol qualification round at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Friday, August 2.