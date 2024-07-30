'I Am Just A Jobless Coach': Jaspal Rana Makes Shocking Revelation After Manu Bhaker's Bronze At Paris 2024 Olympics

Shooting star Manu Bhaker is keeping the Indian flag flying high at the Paris Olympics with two bronze medals in her kitty already but her coach Jaspal Rana is struggling to find a job despite bringing so many laurels for the country.

Rana revealed in a recent interview that he hasn't been paid by any official agency of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for over 3 years now and is desperately looking for a job in India.

"I am nobody, I just did a job Manu wanted me to help her out with. But are people aware I have had no monthly salary from the National Rifle Association of India or any other agency over the last three years?

"I am more than happy Manu has shown what she can do, I only tapped into her potential. I need to go back to India and start afresh. I need to find a job to earn money.

"When I got this Olympics accreditation card from the IOA, thanks to PT Usha Madam and Captain Ajay Narang, I was happy. I am thankful to them. But I know what all the hurdles I faced even after that," Rana told RevSportz.

Jaspal Rana answers his critics in style

He also hit back at this detractors who slammed the former India shooter after Bhaker failed to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics four years ago. This was sweet redemption for Rana, who's won gold for India in the Asian & Commonwealth Games during his shooting career.

"All those who abused me, made me a villain after Tokyo, when I was not even present there are now wanting interviews from me. No problem, I did interviews, but are these people going to make up my losses in life at large," he said.