India At Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker Creates History As She Teams Up With Sarabjot Singh To Clinch Bronze In Mixed 10m Air Pistol Event

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India's shooting ace Manu Bhaker scripted history on Tuesday when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics. Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event. Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event.

Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match. With this medal, India's medal tally increases to two in the Paris Olympics. Both Bhaker and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the Koreans.

The NRAI celebrated the success saying "India wins bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol as @realmanubhaker and @Sarabjotsingh30 beat Korea's Oh Ye Jin & Lee Won Ho 16-10 in the bronze match. Second medal for Manu at the Games. History!"

Earlier on Monday, Manu-Sarabjot secured 580-20x points in total to finish third, The gold medal match will take place between Turkiye (582-18x) and Serbia (581-24x).

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh consistently accumulate 190+ points:

In the qualification round of the mixed team 10 m air pistol event, each member of a team got to shoot a total of 30 shots in a time span of 30 minutes. Each series of shots consists of 10 shots per player and 20 in total. The top four teams got the privilege of qualifying for medal rounds, with the top two teams playing for gold and third and fourth-placed teams locking horns for bronze.

Manu-Sarabjot, sat at six with 193 points, with Manu getting 98 points and Sarabjot getting 95. In their second series, Manu and Sarabjot secured a total of 195 points, with Manu getting 98 and Sarabjot getting 97.

In their third series, Manu-Sarabjot secured 192 points, with Manu getting 95 points and Sarabjot getting 97 points.

At the end of all three series, Manu-Sarabjot had the final score of 580-20x.