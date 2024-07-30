 'What They Did Was A Disgrace': Donald Trump Condemns Opening Ceremony Of Paris 2024 Olympics
The Olympic games in Paris will take place from July 26th to August 11th.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Donald Trump has criticised the Olympic games' opening ceremony. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former US president Donald Trump has criticised the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Paris, calling it a "disgrace", amidst outrage over a scene which critics say parodied Leonardo da Vinci's acclaimed painting "The Last Supper."

article-image

I thought that the opening ceremony was a disgrace, actually. I thought it was a disgrace," Trump, the Republican Party's presidential candidate for the November 5 general elections, told 'The Ingraham Angle' on Fox News on Monday night.

"I am very open-minded. But I think, what they did was a disgrace", he said in response to a question.

House Speaker Mike Johnson posts cryptic message on social media:

House Speaker Mike Johnson has also condemned the opening ceremony.

Last night's mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, he said in a post on X.

"The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it", he wrote.

The parade for the opening ceremony commenced at Austerlitz Bridge and ran till Trocadero. While the likes of Lady Gaga and Celine Dion performed at the ceremony, the acts that mostly caught caught viewers' attention was Jesus Christ's 'Last Supper', the beheading of Mary Antoinette, and various other recreations.

The Olympic games will run from July 26th to August 11th.

