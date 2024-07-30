Video: Pro-Palestine Protesters Chant 'Heil Hitler' During Israel vs Paraguay Football Match In Paris 2024 Olympics

With Israel playing Paraguay in the Paris 2024 Olympics football match, pro-Palestine protesters marked their presence in the stadium and chanted 'Heil Hitler' when the former's national anthem was playing. A video of the same has surfaced on social media as the protesters screamed 'Heil Hitler' while also doing the Nazi salute.

With the war between Israel and Hamas that began in the first week of October, the athletes belonging to the former have been provided heavy security to ensure their safety. According to Sky News, the stakeholders or Olympic organizers have requested for an investigation against the antisemitic protesters.

The country has been propping a staggering 35000 officers for every day of the Olympics and 45000 were present for the opening ceremony.

"Paris 2024 strongly condemns these acts" - Olympic organizers

The Olympic organizers issued the below statement, as quoted by Sky News:

"Paris 2024 strongly condemns these acts. A complaint has been lodged by Paris 2024, which is at the disposal of the authorities to assist with the investigation."

As far as the match state of the two nations go, Israel went down by 4-2. Omri Gandelman and Oscar Gloukh scored the two goals for Israel. Marcelo Fernandez, Omri Gandelman, Julio Encisio scored for Paraguay. Fernandez notably netted a couple.