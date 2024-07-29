 Paris 2024 Olympics: Rahul Dravid Spotted Among Spectators During India-Argentina Men's Hockey Match
Paris 2024 Olympics: Rahul Dravid Spotted Among Spectators During India-Argentina Men's Hockey Match

Rahul Dravid recently resigned as Indian cricket team's head coach, holding the role until T20 World Cup 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Dravid. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ex- Team India coach Rahul Dravid was spotted among the spectators amid the India-Argentina men's hockey match as a picture of the same surfaced on social media on July 29th, Monday. The former Indian captain was also present on July 28th, Sunday to support the Indian athletes in quest for medals.

The 51-year-old had stepped down as India's head coach after the Men in Blue clinched the T20 World Cup in June after beating South Africa in a nail-biting contest in the final in Barbados. However, the former No.3 is being linked to the coaching job of the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2025.

