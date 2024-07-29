Paris 2024 Olympics: Adam Peaty Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Hours After Winning Silver In 100m Breaststroke

British breatstroke swimmer Adam Peaty has tested positive for coronavirus, only hours after winning silver at the Paris Olympics 100m event on Sunday. Team Great Britain (GB) issued a statement, claiming that Peaty's condition worsened overnight and that it culminated in him testing positive for deadly disease that emerged in December 2019.

The 29-year-old missed out on clinching gold only by 0.02 seconds on Sunday and claimed to have been feeling 'a little bit on my throat'. While the previous edition of the Olympics in Tokyo three years ago had some strict protocols for the coronavirus, given its magnitude at the time, there is nothing on this occasion that could prevent him from competing.

A beautiful moment between dad & son ❤️



Adam Peaty is the epitome of resilience.



After battling alcoholism & mental health challenges, Adam secured a silver Olympic medal in the 100m breaststroke.



He missed out on gold by only 0.02 seconds!! 🤯



What a comeback🥈🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/k0nMSqLkGU — Thomas Hal Robson-Kanu (@RobsonKanu) July 29, 2024

As per reports, it is viewed only as a general illness by the organisers. The statement from Team GB said, as quoted by BBC:

"As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy."

Adam Peaty had the chance to equal Michael Phelps:

Meanwhile, Phelps could have equalled former legendary swimmer Michael Phelps had he won the Olympic gold, making him the only man to have clinched the title in the swimming event thrice consecutively. The 29-year-old admitted that he dealt with problems of alcohol and mental health following the previous Olympics edition.

It's worth noting that five members of Australia's polo squad had also contracted the disease before the event.