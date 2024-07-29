 Paris Olympics 2024: Players Demand ACs In Athletes' Village Amidst Rising Temperature In France Capital: Reports
Amid the Paris Olympics, athletes have been complaining about the high temperatures and extreme humidity in the Olympic Village.

Hrishikesh Damodar Updated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 06:28 PM IST
The players participating in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 have been demanding air-conditioners in their rooms in the Olympic Athletes Village in France's Capital.

The biggest quadrennial multi-sport event in Paris has been kicked off following the grand opening ceremony, with 10,714 athletes from 205 nations and the IOC Refugee team sailing down the Seine River on a boat in the Parade of Nations.

The parade began at Austerlitz Bridge and concluded at Trocadero, set at the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Amid the Paris Olympics, athletes have been complaining about the high temperatures and extreme humidity in the Olympic Village.

The Olympic Athletes Village is where players stay during the Games, where they are provided accommodations, training facilities and communal areas for socialization. As per the reports, athletes demanded Paris Games organizers to install ACs in their rooms in order to maintain comfortable environment.

Depsite the rising temperature in France capitals, the organizers of the ongoing edition to the Summer Games decided not to install ACs at the complex, where the athletes and officials will stay throughout the quadrennial event in Paris.

Since ACs are not installed in the rooms, players decided to cool themselves with a system of waterpipes under the bed rather than air-conditioners. The athletes also installed cable fan in their rooms in order to ensure proper ventilation during their stay at the Olympic Athletes Village.

US contingent brought their own AC units to Paris

US Athletes decided to bring their own AC units amid the concerns over the summer heatwaves in Paris. The countries participating in the Summer Games 2024 had already advised their athletes and officials of expected rising temperatures in the France capital.

The US is among the contingents that travelled to Paris with their own air-conditioning units for the Olympics 2024. They have installed portable air-conditioning in their players' rooms to ensure that their performance doesn't get affected amid the extreme humidity in Paris.

Apart from US, athletes from Australia, Canada, Great Britian, Greece and Italy reportedly have taken similar measures, bringing their own cooling equipment to beat the extreme heat and ensure optimal condition during training and rest.

Why Paris Olympics organizers didn't install ACs in Olympic athletes village?

The Paris Olympics 2024 organizers wanted the ongoing Summer Games to be more eco-friendly or environmental friends and thus, they decided to not to install the air-conditioners in the rooms at the Olympic athletes village.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had supported the hosts' country's organizers decision to cut down the acs as they have been mindful of the environment impact of the Olympic Games.

Paris Olympics' organizers' decision not to install the ACs at the Olympic athletes village was to reduce the environment impact of the biggest quadrennial multi-sport event on the planet.

