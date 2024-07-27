What's Inside The 'Welcome Bag' Of Athletes At Paris Olympics 2024? From Sippers To Condoms, Know All The Items

The Paris Olympics kickstarted on July 26 and the opening ceremony was a one of a kind event to witness. Citizens of Paris are overwhelmed with the Olympics being hosted in their won city of love and are showering the athletes with love. They are sharing goodies and gift items to the players who've come to participate in the games.

The Olympic's official Instagram account posted a video in collaboration with an athlete365 showcasing the items inside the Olympic tote bags that were given to the athletes.

What's inside the bag?

The Instagram page of Olympics posted a video for their followers unboxing the utility products that were given to the athletes in the welcome bag. The post also thanked all the sponsors who gifted their products in this welcome bag.

P&G, Coca-Cola, Samsung, and Powerade are the sponsors of the Olympic Athlete 365 goodie bag, which contains a range of necessities for the athletes' stay at the Paris Olympics. Included in the black tote bag is a special edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 with an e-sim, a P&G Everyday champions welcome kit that includes a reusable bag with P&G products like Aussie, Safeguard, Febreze and Oral-B, a red metal Coca-Cola water bottle, and a Powerade sipper.

Along with these essentials, the organiser also decided to add this special item in the welcome bags-Condoms. Paris Olympics is promoting a safe sex and pleasure campaign whereas they have allocated cardboard anti-sex beds to the athletes present in the city. This has sparked a confusing conversation on the internet.

The packaging of these condoms is a work of art that have consent related messages printed on them to promote safe, protected, and consensual intimacy. Safe sex is a priority for the organizers, who have stocked the Olympics Village with approximately 300,000 condoms for the duration of the competition.