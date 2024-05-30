Paris Olympics 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Anti-Sex Beds Installed For Athletes

X

Paris Olympics 2024 is all set to begin from July 26, 2024 and will last till August 11, 2024. The Olympics is in news yet again but for the special beds that have arrived in France and are going to be set for the athletes. Paris Olympics Organisers have announced that they will be installing the same "anti-sex" beds for athletes that were used in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

What are anti-sex beds?

Airweave, A Japanese company manufactured over 16000 modular mattresses and delivered it in France, ahead of the opening ceremony. Anti-sex beds are twin sized beds polyethylene and placed on cardboard bed frames, specially constructed so that two people can't curl up in one single bed. Although, the bed is constructed in a way where Olympians of any size and shape can comfortably sleep. This adjustable modular mattress supports up to 440 pounds, as per New York Times. Have you wondered why are they called sex beds?

Well, an American distance runner, Paul Chelimo had speculated during Olympics 2020 that these beds are made to refrain athletes from having sex. Since the, the beds were called as 'Anti-Sex- beds on social media.

What is the truth behind anti-sex beds?

According to an inside the games report, the reason why the organisation chose to go with these beds was because they wanted it to be sustainable. The environmental waste produced by the mattresses and cardboard frame will be negligible, making them sustainable. Georgina Grenon, director of environmental excellence for the organising committee, told AFP, “I hope that Paris 2024’s efforts to reduce its impact will show that it is possible to do things differently". This step that the Olympic organisers have taken is such a huge step towards reducing the carbon footprint. Imagine the number of trees saved. Not only that but these cardboards beds can be recycled too!