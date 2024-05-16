Paris 2024: Vinesh Phogat Demands WFI To Announce 'Dates, Venue & Exact Format For Trials' With Olympics Approaching Fast

Olympian grappler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday came down heavily on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for not officially announcing the trials format, "including the date, time and venue” for the Paris Olympics with just three months left for the mega sporting spectacle.

Vinesh, who secured a quota place in the women's 50kg category for India, took to Twitter and shared her concern with an open letter to the WFI, Sports ministry, IOA and Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Dear well-wishers, thanks to your unwavering support and dedication of our athletes, India has secured a total of six Olympic quotas in wrestling. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the five remarkable women wrestlers and outstanding male wrestlers who have earned quotas for our country. Their hard work, sacrifices, and triumphs have not only brought glory to Indian wrestling but have also inspired countless individuals across the nation.

“However, despite being just under three months away from the Paris Olympics, the Wrestling Federation of India has yet to announce an official trials format, including the date, time and venue. It is to be noted that all other federations have announced the qualification pathway and trials process with the clear format way back in December 2023 or latest January 2024,” she wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vinesh added, “At this crucial stage, it is essential that all the qualified athletes have absolute clarity on the pathway and process towards the Olympics. Such clarity not only ensures fair competition but also maximises our country's chances of securing medals and achieving excellence performance on the global stage. I request the Sports Ministry of India, IOA, Sports Authority of India and Wrestling Federation of India to prioritize this matter and promptly announce the dates, time, venue and exact format for the trials officially.

“Our athletes have worked tirelessly to earn their quotas, and they deserve the assurance and support of a transparent and well-defined selection process. As we move forward with optimism, I request all to continue to rally behind our wrestlers and provide them with the support they need to shine brightly in Paris. Together, let us strive for greatness and make our nation proud.”

Earlier, there were reports that WFI may hold the trials for the Paris Olympics on June 10.