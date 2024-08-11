 Paris 2024 Olympics: Neeraj Chopra & Manu Bhaker Awarded With Eiffel Tower Sticker On Their X Profiles
Paris 2024 Olympics: Neeraj Chopra & Manu Bhaker Awarded With Eiffel Tower Sticker On Their X Profiles

Paris 2024 Olympics: Neeraj Chopra & Manu Bhaker Awarded With Eiffel Tower Sticker On Their X Profiles

Neeraj Chopra & Manu Bhaker are among the six medal winners for India in Paris Olympics.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Renowned social media platform X owner Elon Musk has rewarded Indian athletes Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra with an Eiffel Tower sticker beside their name on it. The development emerged only on Sunday (August 11, 2024) as the two star athletes have won medals for India in the multi-nation event.

Bhaker won two bronze medals in the Paris Olympics in the category of women's 10m Air Pistol event and mixed team 10m Air Pistol event alongside Sarabjot Singh. The 22-year-old was also close to winning a 3rd one, but missed out narrowly. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra had finished with silver medal, but started as favourite to clinch gold. Nevertheless, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem clinched the gold.

Swapnil Kusale, Aman Sehrawat, and Indian Hockey men's team are the other medalists:

The other medallists for India in the Paris Olympics are Swapnil Kusale (Bronze in Men's Rifle 50m 3P), Aman Sehrawat (Bronze in Men's Freestyle 57 KG), and men's hockey team. The sub-continent nation could have had more medals as Lakshya Sen, Reetika Hooda, Avinash Sable, PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumar and others fell short at the nick of time.

India are currently languishing at 71st position in the table with 6 medals. The United Staes are sitting pretty at the top spot with a whopping 123 medals under their belt. China has the highest gold medal count with 39.

