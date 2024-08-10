‘You Made Akhara Your Home A Feat Few Can Match’: PM Modi Lauds Aman Sehrawat After Historic Bronze At Paris Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated wrestler Aman Sehrawat on winning a Bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Sehrawat also made history becoming India’s youngest-ever Olympic medallist at just 21 years of age. Aman won the medal in men's 57kg freestyle event on Friday, August 9. Sehrawat's historic victory maintained wrestling's unbroken Olympic medal streak since 2008.

Praising Sehrawat on his effort Modi said, "You’ve fulfilled the nation’s hopes. You made the ‘akhara’ your home, a feat few can match. Your journey is an inspiration to all of India,"

Sehrawat in reply promised the Prime Minister to win a gold medal for the country at the 2028 Olympics. He said, “ “It’s been a long time since I won a medal for my country. I had to do something about it. I would like to say to the people of India that I will definitely win a gold for you in 2028,”.

He added, “The target was gold but I had to be content with bronze this time. I had to forget the semifinal defeat. I told myself, let it go and focus on next. Sushil pehlawan ji won two medals, I will win in 2028 and then in 2032 also".

Aman Sehrawat Bronze Medal at Paris Olympics

Aman made his debut in the Paris Games in the 57kg category. Back in the Tokyo Olympics, his idol Ravi Dahiya had won a Silver. The U-23 World Champion, Aman Sehrawat, was the sole Indian male wrestler to qualify for the Paris Games and he delivered spectacularly. He won his first two bouts on technical superiority before going down the same way in the semi-final.

In the Bronze medal match, he defeated Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz 13-5 top become India’s youngest Olympic champion. To bring this medal, Aman not only had to beat his opponent, but he also had to shed 4.6 kilos of weight after his semifinal. He worked for 10 hours to cut his weight after the evening semifinal and did not sleep after his training sessions just to to be eligible for the bronze medal bout.