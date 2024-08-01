Paris 2024 Olympics: Italian Female Boxer In Tears After Losing To ‘Biologically Male’ Algerian Opponent In 46 Seconds; VIDEO

Imane Khelif and Angela Carini. | (Credits: Twitter)

Controversial Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif has advanced to the quarter-finals of the women’s Boxing Olympic 66kg category after opponent Angela Carini withdrew from the clash just 46 seconds after it started. The match between the duo has sparked controversy as Khelif had failed a gender test last year.

Khelif has been mysteriously allowed to compete in the women's boxing event of the Paris Olympics, having been disqualified from 2023's Women's World Championships for not fulfilling the eligibility criteria. It had emerged from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that the 25-year-old had elevated levels of Testosterone.

A video of Carini has surfaced as he broke in tears.

The moment the Olympics died. pic.twitter.com/S0qK8Jc8iw — Bill Moon (@BigBillMoon) August 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Carini copped a punch within 30 seconds of the game and went to the corner to get her head gear fixed. The Italian boxer briefly resumed before returning to her corner again and stopped the fight thereafter.

It's worth noting that Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting had their bronze medal taken away after failing a gender eligibility test in last year's World Championships.

The IOC had already issued a statement that "comply with the competition's eligibility and entry regulations". The BBC had reached out to the Olympic committee and the IOC Paris 2024 Boxing unit for a comment, but it seems they are yet to respond.

Meanwhile, here's how the netizens have reacted to the controversy:

This is Imane Khalif. She boxes for Algeria in the Olympics. She was born a man, through surgery he is now a she & competing in the Olympics, Khalif said in an interview that she would never fight with a man. This year the French Olympics are shameful since their beginning 👎 pic.twitter.com/6YkITHqQ7j — Sampson Lewkowicz (@SampsonBoxing) August 1, 2024

The Olympics just tried to make a woman fight a man...

Angela Carini vs Imane Khalif.....you have all lost your goddamn minds to allow a man to fight a woman — Selina Chan (@SelinaMSChan) August 1, 2024

Wasn’t Imane Khalif born a girl? I have not seen anywhere that she has ever identified as trans or as a man. Even if she is intersex, she was still born female. There is no evidence except for the now disgraced IBA test from over a year ago that has never been subsequently proven — Random Aussie Bloke 🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@NobleParkRiot) August 1, 2024

Imane Khalif… the biological male who thought it was okay to fight biological women in a boxing ring. The worst of humanity right there #Paris2024 — ExamineMMA (@ExamineMma) August 1, 2024