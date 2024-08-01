'Men Don't Belong In Women's Sports': Elon Musk, JK Rowling Slam OLY Organisers Over 'Biological Male' Boxer Imane Khelif Fight

The controversial boxing match between Imane Khelif and Angela Carini has led to massive backlash on social media with top celebrities like Elon Musk and Martina Navratilova slamming the Paris Olympics organisers.

Algerian Khelif, who had failed a gender test last year, competed in her second Olympics and fought against Italian Carini in the women’s 66kg Round of 16. But Carini abandoned the fight after just 46 seconds following a heavy punch on her nose.

Carini later dropped down to her knees in the middle of the ring and broke down in tears after the defeat.

She has since been receiving a lot of support from all over the world.

"Men don't belong in women's sports," wrote an X user named Riley Gaines which was retweeted by Musk saying, "Absolutely".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova and Harry Potter author JK Rowling blamed Carini's defeat on the IOC.

"Watch this (whole thread), then explain why you’re OK with a man beating a woman in public for your entertainment. This isn’t sport. From the bullying cheat in red all the way up to the organisers who allowed this to happen, this is men revelling in their power over women," Rowling tweeted.

"Exactly right. This is all on IOC and those in power who make the rules. It’s a travesty and makes a mockery of all Olympic sports," Navratilova, an 18-time Grand Slam winner, wrote on Rowling's tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, Khelif and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan are two female boxers who were disqualified from the 2023 world championships for failing the gender eligibility tests but they have managed to comply with all IOC rules to fight at the Olympics.

Both finished outside the medals at the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021.

“All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition's eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations,” the International Olympic Committee said in a statement.