Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: IOA Lodges Complaint After Indian Wrestler's Gold Medal Bout Setback At Paris 2024 Olympics

India has suffered a massive setback as the star wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from her 50kg gold medal bout of the women's wrestling against Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday, August 7.

Vinesh Phogat qualified for the final after registering 5-0 win over Yusneylys Guzman of Cuba in the semifinal. With the qualification to her Olympic final, Vinesh Phogat assured of at least a Silver medal and the 4th medal for India in the ongoing Paris Olympics.

However, the 29-year-old grappler from Haryana's hopes to win her maiden Olympic medal were dashed as she has been disqualified from playing in the final of women's 50kg bout due to overweight issues.

The Indian Olympic Association confirmed Phogat's disqualification from the gold medal match, stating that the Indian grappler weighed a few grams more than permissible limit of 50kg. The IOA further stated that no comments will be made on this matter and requested for privacy.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning." IOC wrote in the statement.

"No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand." IOC added.

Soon after Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the gold medal bout, the reports have emerged that the Indian Olympic Association has logded a complaint with the International Olympic Committee over the decision to disqualifying the star Indian wrestler from competing in the gold medal match.

Vinesh Phogat played in all the bouts from pre-quarters to semifinal within the permissible of her weight category. Ahead of the much-anticipated gold medal match, Phogot was found to be overweight and thus, three-time Olympian faced disqualification from participating in the final.

With Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the gold medal, all of her wins in the Paris Olympics will be nullified and she won't be getting the assured silver medal.

Vinesh Phogat's final opponent Sarah Hildebrandt will be automatically awarded gold medal.