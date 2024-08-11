 Paris 2024 Olympics: Breakdancer Manizha Talash Disqualified For Displaying 'Free Afghan Woman' On Cape During Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsParis 2024 Olympics: Breakdancer Manizha Talash Disqualified For Displaying 'Free Afghan Woman' On Cape During Event

Paris 2024 Olympics: Breakdancer Manizha Talash Disqualified For Displaying 'Free Afghan Woman' On Cape During Event

Representing the IOC Refugee Team, Manizha sparked controversy when she displayed 'Free Afghan Women' on her cape, which was made herself to show her support to the women of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 08:04 PM IST
article-image

Afghanistan female breakdancer Manizha Talash has been disqualified by the International Olympic Committee for displaying a political slogan during the pre-qualifiers of the B-Girls event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday, August 10.

Manizha Talash took part in the breakdancing event, which made its debut at the Olympics in the capital of France. Representing the IOC Refugee Team, Manizha sparked controversy when she displayed 'Free Afghan Women' on her cape, which was made by herself to show her support to the women of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

FPJ Shorts
'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'
'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'
'OG Don' Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside His Jalsa Residence In Mumbai; Watch Video
'OG Don' Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside His Jalsa Residence In Mumbai; Watch Video
Despicable Me 4 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
Despicable Me 4 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
'You Made Theaters Turn Into Carnivals': Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel Celebrate 1 Year Of Gadar 2 (VIDEO)
'You Made Theaters Turn Into Carnivals': Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel Celebrate 1 Year Of Gadar 2 (VIDEO)

In a video that went viral on social media, Manizha Talash can be seen performing her breaking dance and she suddenly unveiled her light blue cape with 'Free Afghan Woman' written on it. Afghani B-Girl's opponent India Sardjoe of Netherlands was seen applauding her gesture.

Manizha Talash's controversial political slogan brought the attention of the World DanceSport Federation, the governing body of competitive dance sports.

The Federation confirmed that Talash has been disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire, which violates the Olympic rules and regulations prohibiting political slogans on the field of play or on the podiums.

"Refugee athlete B-girl Talash... was disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire in violation of Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter." the World DanceSport Federation said in a statement.

"No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas." the federation added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paris 2024 Olympics: Breakdancer Manizha Talash Disqualified For Displaying 'Free Afghan Woman' On...

Paris 2024 Olympics: Breakdancer Manizha Talash Disqualified For Displaying 'Free Afghan Woman' On...

‘It’s An Honour To Watch You’: US President Joe Biden Dials Swim Legend Katie Ledecky To Give...

‘It’s An Honour To Watch You’: US President Joe Biden Dials Swim Legend Katie Ledecky To Give...

‘Neeraj Chopra Ki Walida Bhi Meri Maa Hai’: Arshad Nadeem Thanks Indian Javelin Star’s Mother...

‘Neeraj Chopra Ki Walida Bhi Meri Maa Hai’: Arshad Nadeem Thanks Indian Javelin Star’s Mother...

Video: Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem Lifts & Hugs His Mother As He Reaches Home In Pakistan's Mian...

Video: Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem Lifts & Hugs His Mother As He Reaches Home In Pakistan's Mian...

Paris Olympics: Haryana Spends ₹78.02 Cr On 19 Athletes, Here’s How Much Other States Invested...

Paris Olympics: Haryana Spends ₹78.02 Cr On 19 Athletes, Here’s How Much Other States Invested...