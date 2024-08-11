Paris 2024 Olympics: Breakdancer Manizha Talash Disqualified For Displaying 'Free Afghan Woman' On Cape During Event

Afghanistan female breakdancer Manizha Talash has been disqualified by the International Olympic Committee for displaying a political slogan during the pre-qualifiers of the B-Girls event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday, August 10.

Manizha Talash took part in the breakdancing event, which made its debut at the Olympics in the capital of France. Representing the IOC Refugee Team, Manizha sparked controversy when she displayed 'Free Afghan Women' on her cape, which was made by herself to show her support to the women of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

In a video that went viral on social media, Manizha Talash can be seen performing her breaking dance and she suddenly unveiled her light blue cape with 'Free Afghan Woman' written on it. Afghani B-Girl's opponent India Sardjoe of Netherlands was seen applauding her gesture.

Afghan women, bearing the brunt of Taliban tyranny, show incredible resilience. Manizha Talash’s Olympic debut, marked by her cape and a powerful statement, symbolizes hope amid personal loss and Taliban threats.



Free Afghan Women 🇦🇫



pic.twitter.com/6BAjmoIYa4 — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) August 9, 2024

Manizha Talash's controversial political slogan brought the attention of the World DanceSport Federation, the governing body of competitive dance sports.

The Federation confirmed that Talash has been disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire, which violates the Olympic rules and regulations prohibiting political slogans on the field of play or on the podiums.

"Refugee athlete B-girl Talash... was disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire in violation of Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter." the World DanceSport Federation said in a statement.

"No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas." the federation added.