‘Send Tiger Shroff For Next Olympics’: Australian Breakdancer, IOC Brutally Trolled After Viral Video From Paris 2024

Breakdancing made it's debut at the Paris Olympics and it was quite a show for hilarious reasons. The video of Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn unique non-traditional dance moves went viral as she became internet's main character for memes. Gunn, a 36-year-old Australian with a background in creative arts, entered the stage in a dark green and gold tracksuit, symbolising her Australian heritage.

One move, in particular, a kangaroo hop, became a focal point of online trolls as social media users were quick to mock it. Gunn's routine also included a crab walk and a chin-holding squirm. She ended up losing all three of her round-robin battles with a scoreline of 18-0 failing to earn a single vote from the judges during the competition. Here’s what netizens said about her unique dance moves.

'I didn't get the memo': Australian Breakdancer ‘Raygun’Lashes Back At Trollers

Gunn reacted to the online trolling by posting a quote on her Instagram: “Don’t be afraid to be different, go out there and represent yourself, you never know where that’s gonna take you.”

Speaking to Yahoo sports Gunn said, " I didn't get the memo that we weren't gonna rep our country colors. What's going on there?. Look, I came into the event kind of expecting that I wouldn't get a vote. My style is not as suited to these events. You can see the dynamics, and a lot of really quick footwork, and power moves, and freezes, and things like that.”

Raygun gets thumbs-up from Australia's Chef de Mission

Following the breakingdancing event Anna Meares, Australia’s chef de mission at the Olympics while speaking to reporters said “I love Rachael, and I think that what has occurred on social media with trolls and keyboard warriors, and taking those comments and giving them airtime, has been really disappointing,”

She added “Raygun is an absolutely loved member of this Olympic team. She has represented the Olympic team, the Olympic spirit with great enthusiasm. And I absolutely love her courage. I love her character, and I feel very disappointed for her, that she has come under the attack that she has.”