Pakistan Team Management Unhappy With Players’ Fitness Levels, To Take Strict Action: Report

Pakistan team management will reportedly to take strict action against players with poor fitness levels. The fitness levels of Pakistani cricketers in national team have been a matter of debate since the ODI World Cup 2023, where many were struggling to run across the ground while fielding.

Former Pakistan cricketers, including Wasim Akram and Mishab-ul-Haq slammed Pakistan cricketers for failing to maintain their fitness levels. Many cricket experts believe that the poor fielding and lethargic attitude displayed by Pakistan's cricketers were a direct result of their low fitness levels.

As per the recent report by GEO News, Pakistan Team management are dissatisfied with their players' fitness levels. The report further added that Pakistan cricketers have gained their weights during the away series against Australia and New Zealand.

Pakistan travelled to Australia for the three-match Test series in December. However, Shan Masood-led side returned home with empty as they were whitewashed 3-0 by hosts led by Pat Cummins. Babar Azam, who stepped down from captaincy duties following Pakistan's ODI World Cup exit, managed to score only 126 at an average of 21 in six innings.

Thereafter, Pakistan played the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning their preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in West Indies and USA in June. But, Shaheen Afridi-led Men in Green lost the series 4-1 against Kiwis.

Wahab Riaz makes massive revelation regarding Pakistan players fitness players

Former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz called out the fitness level of players following their three-match Test series whitewash against Australia.

During the course of the Test series, Pakistan was in the news for dropping catches and sloppy fielding, questioning their fitness levels.

Wahab Riaz, who became the chief selector, blamed the previous Pakistan team management and PCB top-brass for overlooking the fitness level of the players. He revealed that Pakistan players cannot even run a short distance and the team management failed to do anything.

"I agree, we should have fitness tests. We are hearing news reports that some players... The previous team management told everyone to not ask them about the players' fitness at all. This wasn't our fault, this is what I've heard." Riaz said in a Pakistan news channel.

"I don't know the logic behind this. Maybe they pampered the players too much. Let me tell you that some players couldn't even run 2 kms," he added.