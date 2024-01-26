Pakistan Team Director Mohammad Hafeez Blames Players For Poor Performance In Australia And New Zealand: Report

Mohammad Hafeez. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's team director and head coach Mohammad Hafeez has reportedly shifted the blame on the players for their recent series losses in Australia and New Zealand, as the local media reported on Thursday. The former Pakistan opener reportedly met interim PCB chairman Shah Khawar, with COO Naseem Salman also present for the meeting.

Hafeez took over as Pakistan's coach after a disappointing World Cup campaign in India last year. However, the 43-year-old's stint hasn't been fruitful either, having been blanked 3-0 in the Test series in Australia. It followed it up with a five-Test series in New Zealand as Shaheen Shah Afridi's captaincy stint with a 4-1 series loss.

Lowest T20I total successfully defended in New Zealand 👏



Pakistan finish the T20I series on a high with a 42-run triumph in Christchurch. New Zealand claim the series 4-1.#NZvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/oKlVYNjhhL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 21, 2024

According to a report by Geo News, Hafeez stated that the cricketers lacked focus on the game when it comes to playing for Pakistan and instead had their primary attention on playing franchise cricket.