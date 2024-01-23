 'Inke Saath Moye Moye Ho Gaya': Fans Troll Pakistan After No Players Selected In ICC Teams Of 2023
Pakistan cricket team has been trolled as no players have been selected in ICC teams of 2023.

Aakash Singh
Updated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
Pakistan national cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the ICC announcing the teams for all three formats and including no Pakistan players, fans have brutally trolled them. However, a few fans have also admitted that the standards of Pakistan cricket have dropped alarmingly and hopes that change in management can turn their fortunes around.

Pakistan have indeed had a year to forget as they lost the ODI series to New Zealand to start 2023, followed by a second-string Black Caps side returning in April to draw the T20I rubber. The Men in Green started as one of the firm favourites to win the Asia Cup, but their campaign went downhill after a defeat to India, resulting in a group-stage elimination.

The Men in Green's 2023 World Cup campaign finished equally poorly, finishing at the group stage on the 2nd consecutive occasion. Their struggles centered around Babar Azam's as the Pakistan skipper managed only 4 half-centuries in the competition with 320 runs. To end 2023, Pakistan, led by their new Test captain Shan Masood, were blanked 3-0 in Australia in the Test series.

Here's how netizens have trolled the Pakistan cricket team:

Pakistan start 2024 with T20I series loss in New Zealand:

Meanwhile, the Men in Green haven't had the most auspicious beginning to 2024 as New Zealand defeated them in the first 4 out of 5 T20Is. Shaheen Shah Afridi, the new captain, managed to eke out a win in the final T20I after triggering a collapse in defence of 134.

The country's cricket board has also gone through an upheaval as chairman Zaka Ashraf resigned from his role.

