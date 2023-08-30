Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Start Campaign With 238-Run Win vs Nepal After Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed Tons

Skipper Babar Azam's stellar 151 and Iftikhar Ahmed's explosive maiden ODI century propelled Pakistan to a resounding 238-run victory over Nepal in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 in Multan on Wednesday.

Choosing to bat first, Babar and Iftikhar were instrumental in driving Pakistan's total to 342 for six.

Babar's authoritative knock of 151 off 130 deliveries featured a blend of 14 fours and four sixes. His innings gained momentum after a cautious start, forming crucial partnerships that boosted Pakistan's score.

Explosive Partnership

Babar orchestrated an 86-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan (44 off 50) and later unleashed a dynamic partnership of 214 runs with Iftikhar (109 not out off 71 balls), propelling Pakistan to an imposing total.

Iftikhar Ahmed's aggressive innings saw him plunder 11 boundaries and four sixes. He reached his maiden ODI century in just 67 balls, contributing significantly to Pakistan's commanding total.

Nepal's Challenging Chase

Nepal faced a daunting chase against Pakistan's imposing total. Despite a brave start by Kushal Bhurtel, Shaheen Shah Afridi's superb comeback accounted for key wickets, denting Nepal's pursuit.

Nepal's batting struggled against Pakistan's bowling onslaught. Wickets fell consistently, with leg-break bowler Shahdab Khan securing impressive figures of 4 for 27, leading to Nepal's total collapse at 104 in 23.4 overs.

Babar and Iftikhar's combined onslaught overwhelmed Nepal's bowlers. Their aggressive approach yielded a flurry of boundaries and sixes, with Iftikhar's quickfire century particularly noteworthy.

Babar Azam's Near Miss

Babar's innings fell just seven runs short of his personal best score. Despite this, his leadership and explosive batting played a pivotal role in Pakistan's comprehensive victory.

The match showcased Pakistan's batting prowess and Nepal's challenging struggle, underscoring the dynamism and intensity of the Asia Cup's opening encounter.