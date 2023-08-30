Meet Aima Baig & Trishna Gurung: The Singers Who Performed At Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony

Hosts Pakistan kickstarted the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal at the Multan International Stadium on Wednesday amid a very lukewarm response from fans as there were hardly any inside the stadium.

But whatever little fans were present before the game started, got to witness two beautiful performances from singers Aima Baig and Trishna Gurung, who performed in the brief opening ceremony which took place before the toss.

The curtain raiser was held half-an-hour before the toss with Baig and Gurung taking centre-stage.

Who is Aima Baig?

Aima Noor-ul Ain Baig is a Pakistani singer who gained popularity after her songs in the 2016 comedy film Lahore Se Aagey in 2016.

The 28-year-old Baig studied Bachelor of Film and Television at the University of Lahore and is also a scriptwriter.

She sings pop, rock and classical music and has also appeared in Coke Studio.

Aima Baig was briefly engaged to Pakistani actor Shahbaz Shigri in 2021 but the couple broke up after a year.

She released her first single "Funkari" in July this year from her upcoming debut album which will consist of songs of different genres, including Hip hop music, ghazal, etc.

Baig has 5.5 million followers on Instagram.

Who is Trishna Gurung?

Trishna Gurung is a famous singer from Nepal and former coach of The Voice of Nepal.

The 38-year-old started her singing career in 2007. She has over 77 thousand followers on Instagram.

Some of Gurung's hit songs include Timi ra Ma, Gurasai Fulyo, Relaima, etc.