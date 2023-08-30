Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam Breaks Hashim Amla's Record To Become Fastest To 19 ODI Hundreds

Pakistan captain Babar Azam added another feather to his ODI cap as he smashed a century against Nepal in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 in Multan on Wednesday.

Babar brought up his 19th ODI hundred to become the fastest batter to achieve the feat.

The in-form 28-year-old broke former South Africa opener Hashim Amla's record in the process.

Babar has 19 ODI centuries in 102 innings, bettering the previous record of 104 innings which Amla had achieved during his playing career for the Proteas.

India's Virat Kohli (124) is third on the list followed by AB de Villiers (171) and Chris Gayle (189).

Babar is second on the list of most centuries in one-day internationals for Pakistan, behind Saeed Anwar's tally of 20.

Babar was cautious at first during his innings when he came in to bat at 21 for 1 after the fall of Fakhar Zaman (14) in the sixth over.

He scored his first 50 runs in 72 balls but then stepped on the accelerator pedal as he stitched a 86-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan for the third wicket.

Babar's second 50 came off just 37 balls as he upped the ante after Rizwan's dismissal.

He has already added over 150 runs for the fifth wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed and is showing no signs of slowing down just yet as Pakistan look to end with a flourish after opting to bat first against Nepal.