'Pakistan Have No Chance': Michael Vaughan, Wasim Akram Back India To Win Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 WC Blockbuster

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and India captain Rohit Sharma at the 2022 T20 World Cup | Credits: Twitter

Former England captain Michael Vaughan predicts that India will triumph over Pakistan in their highly anticipated Group A clash at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday.

This encounter will mark the eighth time India and Pakistan face off in the T20 World Cup. Historically, India has dominated with a 6-1 record against Pakistan in this tournament.

Ahead of the big match, Vaughan confidently shared his prediction on social media. "Pakistan have no chance," Vaughan tweeted on X.

Akram Weighs In

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram also leans towards an Indian victory when the two teams meet at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York.

Asked about his thoughts on the highly anticipated match, Akram did not hesitate to back India as the favorites while acknowledging the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

"If we look at India’s form, India generally is a better team. Better team in a way that they’re favorites heading into that game. I will give 60% to India and 40% to Pakistan. But, it’s T20I, one good innings, one good spell, the game can change quickly. I think everybody is looking forward to the game of the tournament,” Akram said in a Star Sports video.

Waqar Younis' Perspective

Conversely, Akram's former teammate and renowned fast bowler Waqar Younis believes Pakistan has a strong chance due to their formidable pace attack.

"My heart says Pakistan but from what I’ve seen so far in this tournament the pitch in New York is very much for the faster bowlers. So, it evens it out a little bit just purely because of the surface in New York,” Younis stated.