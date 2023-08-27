 Pakistan Crowned No.1 ODI Team After 3-0 Win Over Afghanistan
Pakistan have climbed to the top of the ODI rankings after a 3-0 victory over Afghanistan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
Pakistan cricket team. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan cricket team reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC rankings for one-day internationals as they swept Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series that completed on Saturday (August 26th). The Men in Green had already sealed the ODI series in the second match, but moved to the summit of the rankings after another crushing win.

The Men in Green dethroned Australia from the rankings after the 59-run victory in the third and final ODI against Afghanistan in Hambantota. While both Pakistan and Australia have played 23 matches and have a rating of 118, the former's rating points are 2725 currently. However, Pakistan's ranking could plummet as early as next week if they lose to India in their Asia Cup clash.

Pakistan will also open the 2023 Asia Cup, facing Nepal in Multan. However, their clash against India in September 2nd in Kandy is arguably the most anticipated one, given the history these two nations share. The 2022 Asia Cup saw India and Pakistan beat one another once each.

Pakistan overcome Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's spirited innings to seal victory:

While the Men in Green made the desired start to their pursuit of defending 269 and reduced Afghanistan to 97-7, things began looking threatening for them. Off-spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman added 57 with Rashid Khan, followed by another 45 with Fareed Ahmed.

It was left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who broke Mujeeb's resistance and prevented the match getting away from Pakistan. Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 10-1-42-3, while Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, and Mohammad Nawaz snared two each.

