Pakistan Cricket Crisis: PCB Replaces Mickey Arthur With Mohammad Hafeez As Team Director

The Pakistan Cricket Board has begun making sweeping changes in the team setup after their poor performance in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

The PCB on Wednesday removed Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur and replaced him with former captain Mohammad Hafeez.

This decision comes a day after the PCB sacked the entire selection committee and is likely to change the entire foreign coaching staff as well.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel already resigned last week and is likely to be replaced by former pacer Umar Gul.

Babar Azam steps down

But the biggest news from Pakistan came earlier on Wednesday as Babar Azam stepped down from the position of captain in all three formats.

The PCB appointed Shan Masood as the Test captain and Shaheen Shah Afridi as the skipper of the T20I and ODI teams.

The complete overhaul of Pakistan cricket is happening in the aftermath of their league stage exit from the World Cup where they managed to win just 4 ODIs out of 9. This was the third World Cup in succession that Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals.

