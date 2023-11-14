Pakistan Cricket Crisis: PCB Set To Sack Entire Foreign Coaching Staff After Team's World Cup Debacle In India - Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board is likely to get rid of all the foreign coaches in the men's national team setup after their poor performance in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, according to reports.

Pakistan exited the World Cup in the league stage after suffering five defeats in 9 ODIs. Their South African bowling coach Morne Morkel already resigned from his position on Monday and now the board is mulling an entire overhaul of the support staff.

Foreign coaches facing the axe

Head coach Grant Bradburn, team director Mickey Arthur and batting coach Andrew Puttick could be sacked from their posts in the PCB's upcoming review meeting, according to Samaa TV.

Pakistan had entered this World Cup as the No.1-ranked ODI team but they failed to fire with bat, ball and in the field collectively which led to their downfall.

Shaheen Afridi as skipper, Umar Gul as next bowling coach?

Skipper Babar Azam is facing the brunt of the backlash along with the coaching staff. Babar however, is keen to continue as the captain despite PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf's apprehensions.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is being looked at as the future skipper, at least in the white-ball formats while former pacer Umar Gul could fill in the boots of Morkel as the bowling coach.

Gul ready to replace Morkel

Gul even said that he is ready for the job but hasn't been approached by the board yet.

"Pakistan Cricket Board hasn't contacted me yet for the bowling coach role, it will be an honour for me if I am appointed as the bowling coach of the Pakistan team," Umar Gul said.

The PCB will announce Morkel's replacement in due course. Pakistan's next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia.