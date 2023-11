The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday appointed Shan Masood as the new Test captain while Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the T20I and ODI teams in white-ball cricket.

The announcement came hours after Babar Azam stepped down as the Pakistan captain in all three formats after the ODI side's dismal performance at the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

More details to follow...

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)