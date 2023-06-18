 Pakistan Accuses India of Strategic Venue Selection, Demands Change In Two Stadiums For 2023 ODI World Cup
India and Pakistan are reportedly set to face each other in Ahmedabad during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
article-image

The 2023 World Cup is scheduled to take place in India from October 5 to November 3. This will mark the fourth time the tournament is being held in India, but it will be the first time that India hosts it exclusively. In previous editions, India had shared hosting responsibilities with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, or Bangladesh. Leading up to the tournament, there have been controversies, particularly surrounding Pakistan's participation. Speculation arose about whether Pakistan would refuse to travel to India after India declined to play matches in Pakistan during the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup due to security concerns.

article-image

Deliberate selections of venues to cause challenges

The latest development indicates that Pakistan is requesting venue changes for two of their matches in the tournament. Although the official schedule has not been released yet, it has been widely reported that Pakistan is set to face India in Ahmedabad. Additionally, they are scheduled to play against Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia in Bengaluru.

Cricket Pakistan reports that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to ask for a swap of the two matches. Certain officials believe that India deliberately proposed venues where the Pakistan team might encounter challenges related to pitch conditions, practice facilities, and travel arrangements.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has not yet announced the schedule for the World Cup. However, according to ESPNCricinfo, India and Pakistan are expected to face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. The tournament will kick off on October 5 with a match between England and New Zealand, which will serve as a rematch of the thrilling 2019 World Cup final. India will begin their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

article-image

