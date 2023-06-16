 'Does It Hurl Fire Or Is It Haunted?': Shahid Afridi Questions PCB For Declining To Play India In Ahmedabad
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has questioned PCB for declining to play India in 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Shahid Afridi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has questioned the PCB behind their reluctance to play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the upcoming 2023 World Cup. Instead, Afridi has urged Babar Azam and co. to accept the challenge and defeat India at the iconic stadium in front of a packed crowd.

While India and Pakistan look likely to face one another at the Narendra Modi Stadium, PCB Chief Najam Sethi has expressed his reluctance at playing at the venue. In an interview with the Indian Express last month, Sethi cited security issues behind the reason of not preferring to play in Ahmedabad.

The 46-year-old believes that the only way to overcome the fear of playing in Ahmedabad is to face India and beat them comprehensively. The former swashbuckling all-rounder wants Pakistan to make a statement against India.

"Why are they declining to play on Ahmedabad pitches? Does it hurl fire or is it haunted? Go and play - go, play and win. If these are the foreseen challenges, then the only way to overcome them is through a comprehensive victory. What matters at the end of the day is Pakistan team's win. The crux only and only lies in there. Take this rather positively. If they [India] are comfortable there, you should go, pull a victory in front of packed Indian crowd and show them what you got," Afridi told a local news channel.

ACC accepts Pakistan's hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023:

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) accepted Pakistan's proposed hybrid model for the 2023 Asia Cup. As a result, four matches of the tournament will take place in Pakistan, while Sri Lanka will host the remaining nine. The 12th edition of the event will start on August 31st and finish on September 17th, with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal as the participants competing in 13 games.

Sri Lanka are the defending champions, having beaten Pakistan in the final to win the title.

